/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, February 22, 2024/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Cape Breton / Unama'ki, Nova Scotia


10:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a long-term care facility.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

 

1:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.

 

3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with first responders.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

Media appearance:


4:10 p.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton with Wendy Bergfeldt.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office