Cape Breton / Unama'ki, Nova Scotia







10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a long-term care facility.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.









Notes for media:



Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.

Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with first responders.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity

Media appearance:





