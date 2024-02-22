/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, February 22, 2024/ Français
Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Cape Breton / Unama'ki, Nova Scotia
|
10:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit a long-term care facility.
|
Note for media:
|
|
1:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with first responders.
|
Note for media:
|
|
Media appearance:
|
4:10 p.m.
|
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton with Wendy Bergfeldt.
