Media Advisory - United Way is Using Augmented Reality to Imagine a Part of Our Skyline That You Didn't Know Existed

News provided by

Top Shelf Events Inc.

Oct 27, 2019, 13:38 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT:

On Monday, October 28, United Way Greater Toronto will unveil the latest development in its award-winning #UNIGNORABLE campaign. Using augmented reality, United Way has created an #UNIGNORABLE Tower that is designed to make everyone aware of just how many people in the GTA are experiencing poverty. Media are invited to take a first look at the Tower and imagine a part of our iconic skyline that you didn't know existed.



WHERE:

Brookfield Place 181 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3

Media check in at Sam Pollock Square within Brookfield Place (use 10 Front St entrance)


WHEN:

Monday October 28


6:30pm: Media Check-In


6:45pm: Unveil the #UNIGNORABLE Tower. Remarks from United Way President & CEO Daniele Zanotti


7:00pm: Media interviews & opportunity to use the augmented reality app to see the #UNIGNORABLE Tower




AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:

Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto

Ruth Crammond, Vice President, Community Investment and Development, United Way Greater Toronto

SOURCE Top Shelf Events Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Kalynn Crump, Top Shelf PR, Mobile: 647-229-4248 | Email: kalynn@topshelfpr.ca

Related Links

www.topshelfevents.ca

Organization Profile

Top Shelf Events Inc.

You just read:

Media Advisory - United Way is Using Augmented Reality to Imagine a Part of Our Skyline That You Didn't Know Existed

News provided by

Top Shelf Events Inc.

Oct 27, 2019, 13:38 ET