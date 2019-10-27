Media Advisory - United Way is Using Augmented Reality to Imagine a Part of Our Skyline That You Didn't Know Existed
Oct 27, 2019, 13:38 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -
WHAT:
On Monday, October 28, United Way Greater Toronto will unveil the latest development in its award-winning #UNIGNORABLE campaign. Using augmented reality, United Way has created an #UNIGNORABLE Tower that is designed to make everyone aware of just how many people in the GTA are experiencing poverty. Media are invited to take a first look at the Tower and imagine a part of our iconic skyline that you didn't know existed.
WHERE:
Brookfield Place 181 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3
Media check in at Sam Pollock Square within Brookfield Place (use 10 Front St entrance)
WHEN:
Monday October 28
6:30pm: Media Check-In
6:45pm: Unveil the #UNIGNORABLE Tower. Remarks from United Way President & CEO Daniele Zanotti
7:00pm: Media interviews & opportunity to use the augmented reality app to see the #UNIGNORABLE Tower
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:
Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto
Ruth Crammond, Vice President, Community Investment and Development, United Way Greater Toronto
SOURCE Top Shelf Events Inc.
For further information: Media Contact: Kalynn Crump, Top Shelf PR, Mobile: 647-229-4248 | Email: kalynn@topshelfpr.ca
