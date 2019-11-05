Media Advisory - TSB will hold a news conference to release its safety issue investigation report on air-taxi safety in Canada Français
Nov 05, 2019, 10:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference on 7 November 2019 to release its safety issue investigation report (A15H0001) on air-taxi safety in Canada.
When:
7 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)
Where:
Shaw Centre
Room 209
55 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, Ontario
Who:
Kathy Fox, TSB Chair
Glen Whitney, Investigator-in-Charge
Pierre Gavillet, Senior Regional Investigator
|
Live webcast:
|
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/transportation-safety-board-of-canada
|
Conference call:
|
To participate by teleconference and obtain documents that will be provided during the news conference, media must register in advance by sending an email to media@tsb.gc.ca.
This event is for media only.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca
Share this article