OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference to release its investigation report (A21C0038) into the 2021 fatal collision with terrain involving a Great Slave Helicopters 2018 Ltd. Airbus AS350 on Griffith Island, Nunavut.

When: Thursday, 15 February 2024

10:00 a.m. (EST)



Where: National Press Theatre

Wellington Building

180 Wellington Street, Room 325

Ottawa, Ontario



Panelists: Kathy Fox, TSB Chair

Daryl Collins, Investigator-in-charge – Air

Jean-Pierre Regnier, Senior Investigator – Air

How to participate: Participation is in person or via Zoom. Please contact the Press Gallery to register, or to receive the video conference link at [email protected].

Watch live: The news conference will be streamed live on cpac.ca.

This event is for Press Gallery members only. Journalists who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, X (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations 819-360-4376, [email protected]