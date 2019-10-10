Media Advisory: Trudeau Is Only Major Party Leader Not Committed To A National Autism Strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Who: The Ontario Autism Coalition and Hon. Jim Munson, Senator Where: Under The Umbrella Tree Education Centre, 508 Champagne Drive in North York When: Friday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. What: Demand for a commitment from the Prime Minister to develop a National Autism Strategy

Despite enormous pressure, from both inside and outside the Liberal party, Justin Trudeau has failed to commit to developing a National Autism Strategy. The lack of commitment leaves the Liberal Party alone among the four major parties, as the other three have all promised to develop such a plan.

Many organizations and individuals have spent years advocating for the federal government to take a leadership role in addressing issues related to autism. Liberal Senator Hon. Jim Munson (Ottawa/Rideau Canal) led the way in 2007 with the publication of the Senate report "Pay Now Or Pay Later: Autism Families In Crisis."

The Canadian Autism Spectrum Disorder Alliance (CASDA) and allied organizations have asked all parties for a commitment. In the spring of this year, 34 Liberal Members of Parliament wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau in support of the request, calling it a "Canadian responsibility." Liberal party delegates passed a resolution in 2016 calling for federal government action.

These efforts have been ignored by Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal party leadership. Although it's later, it's not too late.

Please join The Ontario Autism Coalition and Hon. Senator Jim Munson at 508 Champagne Drive in North York on Friday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. for a press conference.

Disclaimer: Autism Speaks Canada is not endorsing any political party. Autism is a nonpartisan issue; our goal is to inform the public on all parties' commitment to a national autism strategy.

