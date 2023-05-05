MEDIA ADVISORY - Toronto Pearson Gears Up for the Busy Summer Travel Season and Passenger Experience Improvements

May 05, 2023, 16:39 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Deborah Flint, provides an update on initiatives put in place to smooth the travel experience ahead of the busy summer travel season.
|
Date:
|
Monday, May 8, 2023
|
Time:
|
Remarks at 10:00 AM, EST
|
Location:
|
Toronto Pearson Airport
|
Media Teleconference Line:
|
Local: 416-764-8682
|
Notes:
|
Media to please use the following form to RSVP.
|
Parking:
|
Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures.
SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority
For further information: Media Contact: Jennifer Bell [email protected]
