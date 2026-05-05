Media Advisory - THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE 2026 $2 GLOW-IN-THE-DARK COIN CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CN TOWER Français
News provided byRoyal Canadian Mint (RCM)
May 05, 2026, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -
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What:
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The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg Boutiques, where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect the newly unveiled 2026 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 50th anniversary of the CN Tower.
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There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable. There is no admission fee to participate in these events.
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Details:
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Royal Canadian Mint | Winnipeg Boutique
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520 Lagimodiere Blvd.
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Thursday, May 7, 2026, to Saturday May 9, 2026
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9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
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Royal Canadian Mint | Ottawa Boutique
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320 Sussex Drive
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Friday, May 8, 2026, to Sunday, May 10, 2026
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10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)
For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]
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