Media Advisory - The National Inquiry's Closing Ceremony and Final Report

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (National Inquiry) will formally present its Final Report to federal government officials at a Closing Ceremony on June 3, 2019 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

Open to the public, the two-hour Closing Ceremony will share the National Inquiry's key findings and recommendations and celebrate the resilience of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. The ceremony will thank all those who had a role in the Truth Gathering Process and it will reflect a diversity of Indigenous cultures, through song, dance, ceremony and prayer. It will inspire all Nations and Canadians to unite and build a safer Canada for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Location: Canadian Museum of History, Grand Hall, 100 Laurier Street, Gatineau, Quebec

The Closing Ceremony will also be live streamed:

Schedule (EDT):

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. – Media room open to registered media (credentials required for admittance). The Final Report and other key documents will be provided to media for review under strict embargo, which will be lifted upon the official handover of the report to government (approx. 10:00 a.m. ).

– Media room open to registered media (credentials required for admittance). The Final Report and other key documents will be provided to media for review under strict embargo, which will be lifted upon the official handover of the report to government (approx. ). 9:00 -11:00 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

– Closing Ceremony 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Media Q&A with four Commissioners and other subject matter experts, Resource Centre, Canadian Museum of History (Room open for camera set-up at 10:30 a.m. )

All Report documents and a full media kit will be available on the National Inquiry website once the official handover takes place.

Registration:

To attend, members of the media must register by May 30, 2019 to media@mmiwg-ffada.ca with the following information:

Surname and first name

Contact information

Name of media outlet, freelancers will need proof of assignment

Media type (Print, Radio, Television, Online, Photographer/Camera Operator)

Note to broadcast media: News outlets will have access to a multi-camera video feed of the Closing Ceremony proceedings offered in English, French and several Indigenous languages. Due to space limitations, the event cannot accommodate additional video cameras from individual outlets. Cameras will be permitted at the media question-and-answer session following the Closing Ceremony.

