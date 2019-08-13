Media Advisory - The Infrastructure Bank of Canada and the Port of Montreal will hold a joint press conference to announce the next steps for the port terminal in Contrecoeur Français

Date: August 14, 2019

Contrecoeur announcement location (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)
The Port of Montreal (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)
Time: 10:30 a.m. - Media representatives are asked to arrive 30 minutes early.

Location: Use the entrance on Pie-IX Boulevard south of Notre-Dame Street. An agent on site will show you where to park.

For further information: Félix Corriveau, Canada Infrastructure Bank, fcorriveau@cib-bic.ca, 416-550-0900; Mélanie Nadeau, Montreal Port Authority, nadeaum@port-montreal.com, 514-283-1385

