CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Councillor Evan Woolley and Benoit Robert, president of Communauto, the oldest and largest carsharing operator in Canada, invite the media to attend an important announcement about the implementation of the new free-floating carsharing parking policy.

Date: August 27, 2020

Time: 11:00 A.M.

Location: Eau Claire Festival Market, 139 Barclay Parade SW Calgary, AB

Will attend and address to the media:

Eric MacNaughton , Senior Transportation Engineer, City of Calgary

, Senior Transportation Engineer, Benoit Robert , President and founder of Communauto

, President and founder of Communauto Evan Woolley , City Councillor Ward 8, City of Calgary .

About Communauto

Founded in Québec City in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in North America. Present on two continents in 14 cities (Edmonton, Toronto, Kitchener/Waterloo, Hamilton, Guelph, London, Kingston, Ottawa, Gatineau, the regions of Montreal and Québec, Sherbrooke, Halifax and Paris in France) with a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, it is one of the few operators offering both free-floating and station-based carsharing. Communauto is company whose main mission is to reduce the impact of cars on cities while improving access to mobility. Communauto establishes strong partnerships with public transit authorities and offers the largest electric car-share fleet in Canada, in selected cities.

