MEDIA ADVISORY - The Cinesphere invites Moviegoers to Strap into their Seats this Summer with Top Gun: Maverick and Apollo 11 in IMAX

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Cinesphere is excited to bring adventure, exploration and adrenalin to its viewers this Summer! Starting July 29, Top Gun: Maverick - The IMAX Experience , invites viewers to strap in for a ride of a lifetime as it jets into the Cinesphere for several screenings of this iconic sequel. Top Gun: Maverick was filmed with Sony Venice IMAX-certified cameras and was made to be experienced in IMAX theaters. With nearly an hour of IMAX exclusive expanded aspect ratio – featuring up to 26% more picture in select sequences to fill more of the screen as intended by director Joseph Kosinski. This allows moviegoers to experience more of the images with unprecedented crispness and clarity, combined with next generation IMAX precision sound. Audiences are in for a truly spectacular and immersive experience.

Next stop is outer space! As the world eyes a new renaissance of space exploration with the upcoming return of humans to the lunar surface, the Cinesphere is excited to host an encore presentation of the critically acclaimed and award-winning film Apollo 11: The IMAX Experience from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14th at Toronto's Ontario Place as part of the Cinesphere's Full Moon Weekend.

Built for space and science enthusiasts of all ages, the Cinephere's Full Moon Weekend will feature 3 consecutive showings of Apollo 11 in IMAX. The Friday and Saturday evening screening will be followed by post-show interactive discussions and photo opportunities with the film's creative and production teams alongside representatives from NASA who are working on the Artemis program, a series of lunar missions that will inspire a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation.

Scheduled to appear:

Todd Miller , Director, Apollo 11

, Director, Stephen Slater , Archive Producer, Apollo 11

, Archive Producer, Ben Feist , Software Engineer, NASA and Historian and Technical Consultant, Apollo 11

For ticket information visit: https://ontarioplace.com/en/cinesphere/

