MEDIA ADVISORY: Taboo Show Set to Bring Sex Back to the City

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

When: October 18 - 20, 2024

Taboo "Everything to do with Sex Show" returns to Toronto

Where: Enercare Centre

100 Princes' Blvd

Toronto, ON

What: Toronto's favourite "Everything to do with Sex Show", is back and ready to hit the big top with this year's theme 'Sexy Circus'.

After eight years in Mississauga, the highly anticipated Taboo Show returns to downtown Toronto, promising an unforgettable experience.This year's Taboo Show promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees, celebrating inclusivity, diversity, empowerment and exploration.

The Taboo Show has built a reputation as a leading event that fosters open conversations about sexuality, self-care, and overall well-being. This year, attendees can look forward to an array of exhibitors, entertainers and seminars promoting health, wellness, individual expression and a culture of inclusivity.

Live performances & seminars featuring:

Hosted by Local Drag Star, Van Goth

MultiCam Queen

The Cast of Naked News

Adult Entertainer, Dora Kola

Evguenia Cheinis, Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying), energy healing & sex therapist

The House of Lancaster

Tits & Splits: An Erotic Circus Spectacular

Sexologist, Den Temin

And much more

"Taboo is a breath of fresh air," says Evguenia Cheinis, Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) and seminar host at Toronto's upcoming Taboo Show. "It is so important to create space where people can explore, interact, learn, and engage on these topics without stigma and judgement. When we give people the opportunity to not only feel comfortable, but empowered by these conversations, we begin to see the development of a community that embodies a healthy, respectful and inclusive outlook on human sexuality."

Tickets for this year's show can be purchased online via TabooShow.Com or through Showpass .

About Taboo Show

The Taboo Show is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that celebrates self-expression and empowerment. With a commitment to education and exploration, the show serves as a vital resource for individuals seeking to enhance their lives holistically. To learn more about the Taboo Show, visit TabooShow.com .

For more information, questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

For Interview Requests:

Brynn Lacey

Account Executive, Agency Atlas

E: [email protected]

For Onsite Requests:

Kale Lundell

Director, Marketing & Operations

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Taboo Productions Inc.