Media Advisory - Sunset Service and screening of short videos in Moncton to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

MONCTON, NB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - His Excellency Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada, and a delegation of Second World War Veterans, will participate in a sunset service, watch short videos, and hear first-hand accounts from Veterans who served on Juno Beach at Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The event will include performances by the Sistema New Brunswick Children's Orchestra, and remarks from dignitaries.

The solemn Sunset Service will feature the national anthem of Canada and Royal Anthem played by the Canadian Armed Forces Band, the lowering of flags, and the participation of a Canadian Armed Forces Bugler and Piper.

Location:

Part 1: Screening at the Victoria Park Amphitheatre

Victoria Park – Amphitheatre (south end of the park)

223 Weldon Street

Moncton, NB



Part 2: Sunset Service at the Moncton Cenotaph

Victoria Park – Cenotaph (north end of the park)

223 Weldon Street

Moncton, NB



Date: Wednesday, 5 June 2024



Time: 20:00 ADT

There will be photo opportunities during and after the event and interview opportunities with the official delegation members following the conclusion of the sunset service.

Media who wish to participate must register by 16:00 ADT on Wednesday, 5 June by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet.

Please let us know if you have any accessibility needs and we will work with you to enable your participation.

