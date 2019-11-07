Media Advisory - Sinn Féin Leaders Brief Irish Canadians on Brexit and Irish Unity November 8 - 11

IRISH SENATOR NIALL Ó DONNGHAILE VISITS MONTREAL , TORONTO AND OTTAWA & MEGAN FEARON MLA VISITS VANCOUVER

ALL EVENTS ARE OPEN TO THE MEDIA

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading members of the Irish political party Sinn Féin are travelling to Canada from November 8 to 11 to brief Canadian political representatives, labour leaders, and members of the Irish Canadian community on the Brexit crisis and the drive for Irish reunification.

Irish Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile will address the following events organized by Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa:

5:15 p.m., Fri. Nov. 8 - Reception, Edifice Hitlab Building, 230 Notre-Dame ouest, Montreal

7 p.m., Sat. Nov. 9 - Dinner, Hot House at the St. Lawrence Restaurant, 35 Church Street, Toronto

3 p.m., Sunday. Nov. 10 - Reception at Heart and Crown Restaurant, 67 Clarence Street, Ottawa.

Megan Fearon MLA in the northern Irish Assembly is the guest speaker at the following Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) event in Vancouver:

5:30 p.m.- Dinner, ANZA Club, 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver.

ALL EVENTS ARE OPEN TO THE MEDIA

MS. FEARON AND MR. Ó DONNGHAILE ARE AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS

SOURCE Friends of Sinn Fein (Canada) Inc.

For further information: CALL FRIENDS OF SINN FÉIN (CANADA) INC., (416) 402-3729 - (778) 773 3775 - (514) 805 1097 - (613) 302-2485

Related Links

www.fosfc.com

