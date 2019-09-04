Media Advisory - SE Health's Futures and Elizz present special collaborative Open Book Club, 'Spotlight on self care'
Sep 04, 2019, 16:39 ET
The Open Book Club will feature three leading, influential authors in downtown Toronto.
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, SE Futures and Elizz are coming together to organize a special Open Book Club focused on self care for daughters and sons for aging parents (family caregivers). SE Futures regularly holds the Open Book Club where leading authors and experts are invited to discuss books on topics related to innovation, health and trends that affect the work that SE Health does. With over 9 million family caregivers in Canada alone, SE Futures is teaming up with Elizz (a lifestyle destination for daughters and sons caring for aging parents) to showcase three authors who will share their journey of caregiving for a loved one, and how they approach self care as a caregiver.
Authors
My Dad Got Sick: Love & Insights From A Caregiver's Unexpected Journey Through Cancer by Jay Perry - My Dad Got Sick is an outline of Jay's experiences while taking care of his Dad, both physically and mentally, during his battle with terminal cancer. It is a tool designed to help those in similar positions navigate through the many emotions while embracing the day-to-day reality of caregiving. Read more and order the book here.
Lightning Strikes Twice: Secret Confessions of a Career-Woman-Turned-Caregiver by Sonya K. Singh - In this brutally honest portrait of what it's like to be a caregiver, Sonya bravely serves up her own experience as a lifeline to others. When both of her parents suddenly became unable to care for themselves in 2017, she felt she had no choice but to quit her job and move back to Guelph, Ontario, to become their full-time caregiver. Anyone who has felt the seismic changes brought on by full-time caregiving will recognize themselves in her story. Read more and order the book here.
The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver by Donna Thomson & Zachary White - Personal transformation is usually an experience we actively seek out—not one that hunts us down. Becoming a caregiver is one transformation that comes at us, requiring us to rethink everything we once knew. Everything changes—responsibilities, beliefs, hopes, expectations, and relationships. Informed by original caregiver research and proven advocacy strategies, this book speaks to caregiving as it unfolds, in all of its confusion, chaos, and messiness. Read more and order the book here.
Event
Date: September 19, 2019
Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: 180 John St (SPACES), 7th floor
Register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/se-futures-elizz-open-book-clubself-care-spotlight-for-family-caregivers-tickets-67549848415
SOURCE SE Health
For further information: Sonya Singh, Director of Communications, Sonyasingh@sehc.com
