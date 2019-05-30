Media Advisory - SDTC to announce cleantech project investment Français
May 30, 2019, 16:50 ET
VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce funding for an innovative cleantech company that will ensure Canada's global leadership in this industry.
Members of the media are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the event to sign in.
|
Date:
|
Friday, May 31, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:15am PDT
|
Location:
|
Nano One
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710, Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, media@sdtc.ca
