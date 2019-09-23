Media Advisory - Schedule for Honourable Margaret McCain Fredericton, NB. September 26-27, 2019

FREDERICTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Margaret Norrie McCain will be in Fredericton, September 26, 27 for a series of discussions with Government officials on the role of early childhood education and its potential for improved productivity, literacy and economic growth in New Brunswick. Mrs. McCain will also lead celebrations at the University of New Brunswick launching a new on-line degree in early childhood education and co-host a breakfast meeting for business leaders with the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. McCain is joined in the discussions by Mr. Craig Alexander, Chief Economist at Deloitte Canada and Mr. Scott McCain President of JSM Capital Corporation, and CEO of the Saint John's Sea Dogs.

The schedule follows:

September 26, 2019 9 a.m. 250 King St, Place 2000. Room 240 Officials Department of Education and Early Childhood Development 11 a.m. Chancery Place 675 King Street Cabinet of Ministers, Government of New Brunswick 1 p.m. Chancery Place 675 King Street Premier Higgs, Education Minister Cardy, Deputy Ministers John McLaughlin & Gerald Richard 4 p.m. UNB Faculty of Education Faculty Lounge (Room 225) 2nd Floor Marshal D'Avray Hall 10 MacKay Drive Reception and launch of UNB's on-line degree in Early Childhood Education September 27, 2019

7:30 a.m. Delta Hotel Fredericton Grand Ballroom AB 225 Woodstock Road Breakfast and presentation Co-hosted with the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce

