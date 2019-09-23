Media Advisory - Schedule for Honourable Margaret McCain Fredericton, NB. September 26-27, 2019

FREDERICTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Margaret Norrie McCain will be in Fredericton, September 26, 27 for a series of discussions with Government officials on the role of early childhood education and its potential for improved productivity, literacy and economic growth in New Brunswick. Mrs. McCain will also lead celebrations at the University of New Brunswick launching a new on-line degree in early childhood education and co-host a breakfast meeting for business leaders with the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.  

Mrs. McCain is joined in the discussions by Mr. Craig Alexander, Chief Economist at Deloitte Canada and Mr. Scott McCain President of JSM Capital Corporation, and CEO of the Saint John's Sea Dogs.

The schedule follows:       

September 26, 2019

9 a.m.

250 King St, Place 2000.  Room 240

 

Officials Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

11 a.m.

Chancery Place

675 King Street

 

Cabinet of Ministers, Government of New Brunswick

1 p.m.

Chancery Place

675 King Street

 

Premier Higgs, Education Minister Cardy, Deputy Ministers John McLaughlin & Gerald Richard

 

4 p.m.

UNB Faculty of Education

Faculty Lounge (Room 225)

 2nd Floor

Marshal D'Avray Hall

10 MacKay Drive

 

Reception and launch of UNB's on-line degree in Early Childhood Education

September 27, 2019

 

7:30 a.m

Delta Hotel Fredericton

Grand Ballroom AB

225 Woodstock Road

 

Breakfast and presentation

Co-hosted with the Fredericton Chamber

of Commerce

For further information: or to arrange interviews please contact Kerry McCuaig. Phone: 647.295.2808, Email: kmccuaig@rogers.com.

