Media Advisory: Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special illumination on December 24 and 25 Français
Dec 24, 2020, 11:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, green, and white from sunset until sunrise on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"In Greater Montreal and across the country, the holidays will be celebrated quite differently this year due to the pandemic. But the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will shine bright in festive colors as a symbol of hope and unity. This holiday season, let's all stay safe, continue to look out for each other, and take care of our communities."
—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]