MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, green, and white from sunset until sunrise on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"In Greater Montreal and across the country, the holidays will be celebrated quite differently this year due to the pandemic. But the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will shine bright in festive colors as a symbol of hope and unity. This holiday season, let's all stay safe, continue to look out for each other, and take care of our communities."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

