Media Advisory: Samuel De Champlain Bridge Opening

MONTREAL, June 20 2019 /CNW/ - Infrastructure Canada and Signature on the St. Lawrence (SSL) invite members of the media to attend the first crossing of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019 Time: 3:30 to 5:30 a.m. Location: 8 Place Commerce, Suite 300, Île-des-Sœurs

Schedule:



3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.: Registration and travel by bus

4:00 to 5:30 a.m.: Interviews with Minister Champagne and SSL, Photo Op, First crossing

Notes:

There will be 2 media positions and you will have to choose (it will not be possible to move from one position to another):

At the starting point of the crossing – Brossard (at this position, you will be able to do interviews and make the first crossing by bus). At the exit of the crossing – Alexander Graham Bell Roundabout (at this position you will be able to conduct interviews).

Confirmation is required before Friday, June 21 at 3 pm (by email): infc.media.infc@canada.ca

For further information: Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca; Annie-Claire Fournier, Director of Communication, Signature on the St. Lawrence (SSL), Tél : 514-866-0600, ext. 54521, Email: annie-claire.fournier@sslc.ca; Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

