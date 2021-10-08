Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call on November 05, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, invites interested parties to participate in its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. GMT. During the call, company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on November 4, 2021.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-888-664-6392 (toll-free North America)

08006522435 (toll-free UK)

1-416-764-8659 (Toronto & overseas long-distance)

Please ask to participate in Ritchie Bros.' third quarter 2021 earnings call, and quote conference ID 22352106 if prompted.

Media and other interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast, by selecting the third quarter 2021 earnings call webcast link at https://investor.ritchiebros.com.

Please note that there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast, and will be available to download via the webcast player or at https://investor.ritchiebros.com/events-and-presentations the morning of the call.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 2:00 pm Eastern time / 11:00 am Pacific time / 6:00 pm GMT until December 5, 2021 at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 352106#).

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

For further information: Sameer Rathod, Vice President, Investor Relations / Market Intelligence, Phone: 1-510-381-7584, Email: [email protected]

