Media advisory - Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, to announce funding for four SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry

SAINT-NAZAIRE, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce funding for the following steel and aluminum sector businesses: Groupe E.D.S., Atelier Fabmec, Structures CPI and Ceradyne.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time:

1:30 p.m.

Location:

Structures CPI

516 Route 172

Saint-Nazaire, Quebec

G0W 2V0



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Tel.: 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca