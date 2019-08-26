Media advisory - Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, to announce funding for four SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry Français
Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAINT-NAZAIRE, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce funding for the following steel and aluminum sector businesses: Groupe E.D.S., Atelier Fabmec, Structures CPI and Ceradyne.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
Structures CPI
516 Route 172
Saint-Nazaire, Quebec
G0W 2V0
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Tel.: 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
