Media Advisory - REM construction site tour - Behind-the-scenes of this major project

MONTREAL, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

Date: June 18, 2019

Time: 8:15 a.m.

Address: 5555 Cypihot Street, Saint-Laurent H4S 1R3

The REM project office team and NouvLR, the consortium responsible for engineering and construction of the REM, invite you to the first construction site tour on Montréal's West Island, where construction of the REM's future elevated guideway began featuring the use of a launching gantry, a first in Québec. Prior to the tour, an update and overview of the work in progress will be given.

Agenda:

8:15 a.m : Arrival of the media

8:30 a.m. : Technical briefing (no cameras)

: Technical briefing (no cameras) 10:00 a.m. : Travel by charter bus to the construction site and health & safety briefing

: Travel by charter bus to the construction site and health & safety briefing 10:30 a.m. : Arrival at the construction site, tour and individual interviews with Jean-Vincent Lacroix and Stefan Balan

: Arrival at the construction site, tour and individual interviews with and 11:15 a.m. : Return to point of departure and end of the activity

Use of personal protective equipment is mandatory. Please bring construction boots that cover your ankles. Other necessary protective equipment will be provided by our teams.

SOURCE Réseau express métropolitain - REM

For further information: Registration required: Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, Communication and media relations, erouillardmoreau@rem.info, 514-847-8068