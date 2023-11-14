MEDIA ADVISORY - Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry to Release Report Virtually Nov. 29, 2023

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hon. Herman J. Wilton-Siegel, Commissioner of the Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry, will release his final report at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The report will be released virtually on the Inquiry's website, www.rhvpi.ca, and a link will be posted to the Inquiry's feed on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commissioner will make a statement that will be streamed at 11 a.m. from the Inquiry's YouTube channel.

A virtual lockup will be available to media from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Details of the report must not be shared or reported before 11 a.m.

Media wishing to take part in the virtual lockup should contact, in advance, the Inquiry's Communications Director, Wendy McCann, at [email protected].

On February 6, 2019, the Council of the City of Hamilton was advised that a report by Tradewind Scientific Ltd. dated November 20, 2013 with respect to friction levels on the Red Hill Valley Parkway had been provided to the City's Department of Engineering Services in January 2014 but had not been disclosed to Council.

On April 24, 2019, the City of Hamilton passed a resolution under the Municipal Act for the appointment of a Superior Court judge to investigate 24 questions including the non-disclosure of the Tradewind Report and the results of certain friction tests conducted on the Parkway by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, and whether drivers on the Parkway were put at risk as a result. The Inquiry was also asked to look at what changes the City should make as a result of the answers to these questions.

For further information: Wendy McCann, Inquiry Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-473-4829