MEDIA ADVISORY - Rebuilding after the wildfire: Parks Canada changes the Town of Jasper Land Use Policy
Oct 30, 2024, 13:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and Municipality of Jasper spokespeople will be available to answer questions about this morning's announcement.
The details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
October 30, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Microsoft Teams
Information and RSVP: [email protected], Jasper Field Unit
