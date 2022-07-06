Media Advisory: Public Transit Announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement regarding public transit infrastructure with the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba; Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba's Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services; and His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg.

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022



Time: 11:00 a.m. CDT



Location: Seel Station

1475 Seel Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3T 1C4





Livestream: The event will be streamed live at http://news.gov.mb.ca and http://youtube.com/ManitobaGovernment

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Olivia Billson, Senior Manager of Communications, Press Secretary to the Premier, Government of Manitoba, 431.777.6675, [email protected]; Corporate Communications, City of Winnipeg, 204-986-6000, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]