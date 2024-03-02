MEDIA ADVISORY - PS Serré to Make Sustainable Mining Announcement at PDAC 2024 Opening Ceremony Français
Mar 02, 2024, 17:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver a keynote address and make a sustainable mining announcement at the opening ceremony of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC 2024).
Date: March 3, 2024
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
South Building, Level 700, Room 701
222 Bremner Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario M5V 2T6
