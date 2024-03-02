OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver a keynote address and make a sustainable mining announcement at the opening ceremony of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC 2024).

Date: March 3, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

South Building, Level 700, Room 701

222 Bremner Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario M5V 2T6

