Media advisory - PS Serré to announce support for forestry innovation in Northern Ontario

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: Domtar Corporation Espanola Mill

1 Station Road

Espanola, Ontario

The event will take place at the pulp and paper warehouse. A representative from the company will be on site to direct media to the announcement location.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

