Media Advisory - Protein Industries Canada to Mark a Supercluster Milestone

News provided by

Protein Industries Canada

Jun 25, 2019, 12:00 ET

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Botaneco Inc. tomorrow to announce a milestone for the Protein Industries Supercluster under the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Date:

Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time:

9:15 a.m. MT



Location:

Botaneco Inc.

2985 23rd Avenue NE

Calgary, Alberta

SOURCE Protein Industries Canada

For further information: Tiffany Stephenson, Protein Industries Canada, 306-519-8202, tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca

Organization Profile

Protein Industries Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Protein Industries Canada to Mark a Supercluster Milestone

News provided by

Protein Industries Canada

Jun 25, 2019, 12:00 ET