Media Advisory - Protein Industries Canada to Mark a Supercluster Milestone
Jun 25, 2019, 12:00 ET
CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Botaneco Inc. tomorrow to announce a milestone for the Protein Industries Supercluster under the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:15 a.m. MT
|
Location:
|
Botaneco Inc.
|
2985 23rd Avenue NE
|
Calgary, Alberta
SOURCE Protein Industries Canada
For further information: Tiffany Stephenson, Protein Industries Canada, 306-519-8202, tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca
Share this article