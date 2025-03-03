Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Mar 03, 2025, 21:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


 10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference. He will be joined by the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Public Safety, David J. McGuinty.



Third floor foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  •  Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office