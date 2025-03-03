News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Mar 03, 2025, 21:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a press conference. He will be joined by the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Public Safety, David J. McGuinty.
|
Third floor foyer
|
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
Share this article