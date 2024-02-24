Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 24, 2024

Kyiv, Ukraine







10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a commemorative event at the Hostomel Airport. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair.









Note for media: Open coverage for accredited media







12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and a visit to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair.









1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.









1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair.









2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a joint media availability with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.





