Update - Media Advisory - Press conference with Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault on the 2019 federal election

Please note that the time of this event has changed from that originally scheduled.

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The 43rd federal general election is currently underway. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault will be holding a press conference to talk about Elections Canada's services to electors for this election. He will give opening remarks, then the floor will be open for questions from the media.

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. Location: National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Journalists who are not members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact Philippe Perrier at philippe.perrier@parl.gc.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

