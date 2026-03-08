GATINEAU, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ -

Federal by-elections will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, in the electoral districts of Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario) to fill vacancies in the House of Commons.

The Elections Canada offices in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University–Rosedale are now open.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Live in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne or University–Rosedale. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Sunday, March 8, until at least election day, Monday, April 13. Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote. Show proof of their identity and address . Many different pieces of ID can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Electors in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University–Rosedale can: Vote on election day (Monday, April 13) at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days (Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Monday, April 6) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne or University–Rosedale anytime between now and Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.



Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected],