Media Advisory: Press Conference to Mark International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Advocates Call on Canadian Government to Officially Recognize the State of Palestine

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On Friday, November 29, at 1:30 PM, human rights advocates will gather on Parliament Hill to commemorate the United Nations' International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People . The media event will emphasize the urgent need for Canada to recognize the State of Palestine and take decisive action to support Palestinian rights in line with international law. Established by the UN General Assembly in 1977, this annual solidarity day highlights the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination, national sovereignty, and the right of return. November 29 also marks the anniversary of UN Resolution 181 in 1947, a partition plan that profoundly impacted the Palestinian people and remains a symbol of their ongoing struggle for justice, dignity, and statehood.

Advocates will call on the Canadian government to demonstrate its commitment to human rights and align its foreign policy with international law by officially recognizing the State of Palestine, as over 140 countries and the United Nations have done. Esteemed speakers at the press conference will include:

Monalisa Ghadban , co-founder and creative director of Films4Falasteen.

, co-founder and creative director of Films4Falasteen. Yipeng Ge , Primary Care Doctor, Public Health Practitioner

, Primary Care Doctor, Public Health Practitioner Sam Hersh , Member of Independent Jewish Voices.

, Member of Independent Jewish Voices. Ganiyat Sadiq , Ottawa Advocacy Officer, Justice For All Canada

, Ottawa Advocacy Officer, Justice For All Canada Gabrielle Fayant , co-founder of Assembly of Seven Generations.

Event Details:

When : Friday, November 29, 2024 , at 1:30 PM Eastern

: , at Eastern Where: Room 135-B, West Block (3938 Wellington St, Ottawa )

Justice For All Canada is a human rights advocacy organization focused on defending global minorities facing genocide.

SOURCE Justice For All Canada

MEDIA NOTE: Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.