Media Advisory: Press Conference on Deportation of 48 Uyghur Refugees

Human Rights Groups & MP Urge Thai Authorities to Halt Deportation of 48 Uyghur Refugees

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, February 5th, at 11 am EST, Canadians in Support of Refugees In Dire Need (CSRDN), in collaboration with Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP), and joined by MP Sameer Zuberi, will gather on Parliament Hill to call on Thailand's government to halt the imminent deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees in detention . Held at Bangkok's Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre since 2014, the refugees report escalating pressure from Thai authorities to sign repatriation documents . If forcibly sent back to China, they face grave human rights abuses. According to Turgunjan Alawdun, President of the World Uyghur Congress , "Thai authorities must refrain from deporting these Uyghur refugees back to China, where they would certainly be subjected to the worst forms of abuses, in violation of international law.

Uyghur refugees in Thailand have already endured more than a decade of what human rights observers describe as inhumane and overcrowded detention conditions. Reports indicate at least five deaths in Thai immigration facilities since 2014, two of them being children. There is an urgent need for better medical care, nutritious food, and adequate legal representation. Many detainees have been cut off from their families and denied opportunities to communicate with foreign officials who might facilitate resettlement.

The United Nations and various governments have demanded Thailand to uphold its international obligations, since any forced return to China would contravene the fundamental principle of non-refoulement.



Press conference speakers will highlight recent developments , ongoing advocacy, and demand an immediate halt to the deportation plans , emphasizing that these refugees must not be repatriated to a country where they face documented oppression and extreme persecution. The speakers will also call on Canada to intensify diplomatic efforts and apply sustained pressure to safeguard the rights and lives of these 48 Uyghur refugees. Past injustices must not recur, recalling the tragic case of at least 109 Uyghurs forcibly returned from Thailand to China, their whereabouts still unknown. Esteemed speakers include:

MP Sameer Zuberi , Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds - Dollard

Member of Parliament for - Mehmet Tohti, Executive Director, URAP

Executive Director, URAP Dr. Aliya Khan , Clinical Professor of Medicine

Clinical Professor of Medicine Sarah Teich , human rights lawyer, co-founder and president, Human Rights Action Group

, human rights lawyer, co-founder and president, Human Rights Action Group Dr. Raziya Mahmut , PhD, Member, Uyghur Association of Canada , Vice Director, Uyghur Academy Canada

Event Details:

When : Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 , at 11 am Eastern

: , at Eastern Where: Room 325, 180 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Canadians in Support of Refugees in Dire Need (CSRDN) is a coalition of professionals – lawyers, physicians, politicians, journalists, activists, humanitarians and dedicated Canadians from all walks of life working collectively to end oppression and injustice.

Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP) is the leading voice for Uyghur policy and advocacy in Canada, working to promote the rights of Uyghur people through research, documentation and advocacy worldwide.

MEDIA NOTE: Participation in question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

Media Contact: Jasmine Kainth, 343-558-2556, [email protected]