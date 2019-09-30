Media Advisory - Press Conference - Bridor announces a second major investment - The most important investment of its history in North America Français
Sep 30, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bridor, a leading European bakery in North America, will be announcing a large investment in its Boucherville plant. Details will be revealed during a press conference to mark the company's 35th anniversary in North America.
This good news for the manufacturing sector comes more than two years after the announcement of the first investment of $40 million. A recruitment plan will also be implemented to support the expansion.
M. Louis Le Duff, founder and CEO of the Le Duff Group, which owns Bridor, will be present with M. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation, as well as with several diplomats and business partners.
|
WHAT:
|
Press conference announcing a major new investment for the Boucherville Bridor plant.
|
Bridor's 35th anniversary celebrations.
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, September 30, 2019. See below for program details:
|
10:30 a.m.:
|
Welcoming journalists—Accreditation
|
10:45 a.m.:
|
Press conference
|
11:45 a.m.:
|
Cocktail—Bubbly
|
12:30 p.m.:
|
Lunch, gastronomic stations
|
2 p.m.:
|
Photo opportunities
|
WHERE:
|
1370 Graham-Bell Street, Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, J4B 6H5
|
WHO:
|
*A delegation (UE35) of 200 entrepreneurs and business leaders from Brittany will be in attendance.
RSVP
To confirm your presence, request an interview or visit the production site, please contact:
