Media Advisory - President of CUPE Ontario, Fred Hahn to join rally outside of City Hall in support of municipally operated child care centres
Sep 09, 2019, 11:52 ET
PETERBOROUGH, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, CUPE Local 126 President, Trish Bucholtz, workers, concerned parents and community members will rally against the attempted closure of two municipally operated child care centres and two before and after school programs.
Peterborough councillors will be voting on whether or not to receive a report recommending the closures at 6:00pm. The report comes after the Ford Conservatives made cuts to funding for municipal child care.
The union disputes the claim that closing the child care centres will result in cost savings to the city. Instead it will eliminate high quality options for child care and good jobs in an industry where the workforce is predominantly women and is plagued by low wages and precarious work.
|
WHO:
|
CUPE Ontario President, Fred Hahn,
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, September 09, 2019
|
TIME:
|
5:00 p.m.
|
WHAT:
|
Rally
|
WHERE:
|
Peterborough City Hall, 500 George St. N, Peterborough, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
For further information: Marla DiCandia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124
