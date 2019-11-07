Media Advisory - President of CUPE Ontario, Fred Hahn to Address Rally in support of CUPE Local 3625 Locked Out Members
Nov 07, 2019, 16:30 ET
KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and CUPE Local 3625 will attend a solidarity rally at Something Special Children's Centre in Kingston.
Hahn and CUPE Local 3625 will be rallying in support of members that have been locked out after refusing to back down from an attack on their sick time.
The solidarity rally is at 12:00pm at the Something Special Children's Centre on 10 Chapman St. in Kingston.
|
WHO:
|
CUPE Ontario President, Fred Hahn
|
CUPE Local 3625
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, November 7th 2019
|
TIME:
|
12:00PM
|
WHAT:
|
Rally and Speeches
|
WHERE:
|
10 Chapman Street (corner of Queen and Chapman)
|
Something Special Children's Centre
|
Kingston, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
For further information: Marla DiCandia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124
Share this article