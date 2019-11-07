Media Advisory - President of CUPE Ontario, Fred Hahn to Address Rally in support of CUPE Local 3625 Locked Out Members

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and CUPE Local 3625 will attend a solidarity rally at Something Special Children's Centre in Kingston.

Hahn and CUPE Local 3625 will be rallying in support of members that have been locked out after refusing to back down from an attack on their sick time.

The solidarity rally is at 12:00pm at the Something Special Children's Centre on 10 Chapman St. in Kingston.

WHO: CUPE Ontario President, Fred Hahn

CUPE Local 3625



WHEN: Friday, November 7th 2019



TIME: 12:00PM



WHAT: Rally and Speeches



WHERE: 10 Chapman Street (corner of Queen and Chapman)

Something Special Children's Centre

Kingston, Ontario

