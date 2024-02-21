Media Advisory - Premier Kinew and Minister Vandal announce support for the Arctic Gateway Group in northern Manitoba Français

CHURCHILL, MB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint BonifaceSaint Vital, and the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba will announce support to the Arctic Gateway Group for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the Hudson Bay Railway.

Date: 
February 23, 2024

Premier Kinew and Minister Vandal announce support for the Arctic Gateway Group in northern Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Time:
11:00 a.m. CT

Location:
Port of Churchill
1 Axworthy Way, Churchill, Manitoba

Media can participate via Zoom.
Email [email protected] by 9 a.m. Friday to confirm attendance and receive co-ordinates.

Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Manitoba government Communications and Engagement Division, [email protected]

