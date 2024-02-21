Media Advisory - Premier Kinew and Minister Vandal announce support for the Arctic Gateway Group in northern Manitoba Français
Feb 21, 2024, 15:19 ET
CHURCHILL, MB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, and the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba will announce support to the Arctic Gateway Group for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the Hudson Bay Railway.
Date:
February 23, 2024
Time:
11:00 a.m. CT
Location:
Port of Churchill
1 Axworthy Way, Churchill, Manitoba
Media can participate via Zoom.
Email [email protected] by 9 a.m. Friday to confirm attendance and receive co-ordinates.
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
For further information: Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Manitoba government Communications and Engagement Division, [email protected]
