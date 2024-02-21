CHURCHILL, MB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, and the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba will announce support to the Arctic Gateway Group for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the Hudson Bay Railway.

Date:

February 23, 2024

Premier Kinew and Minister Vandal announce support for the Arctic Gateway Group in northern Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Time:

11:00 a.m. CT

Location:

Port of Churchill

1 Axworthy Way, Churchill, Manitoba

Media can participate via Zoom.

Email [email protected] by 9 a.m. Friday to confirm attendance and receive co-ordinates.

