Media Advisory / Photo Opportunity - 20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy, Woodbine Park, Labour Day Weekend, August 30 - September 2 2019

Epilepsy Toronto

Aug 27, 2019, 08:00 ET

Jaw-dropping Circus Skills, Hoop Acts, Magic, Music and Acrobats

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT

Media are invited to attend an exciting presentation and photo opp launching the 20th annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy, in Woodbine Park.



Media will get a first look at the must-see variety of this year's world-class acts from its 111 street performers in town. There's new mom and contortionist Bendy Em who's back in the box only 8 months after giving birth! Also UK magician, Mat Ricardo who recently appeared on America's Got Talent and has just shared his own personal story of living with epilepsy.


WHEN

Friday, August 30, 2019

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.


WHO

Local and International acts include Les Dudes, Lisa Lottie, Magic Breakers, Paul Morocco & Ole!. Other acts such as Smile Group Canada, Cartoonette and Tallbeat will be onsite adding colour and creating great photo opportunities!


WHERE

Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4 (located close to Coxwell Street)



Paid parking is available in the lot on the north side of the park (enter off of Eastern Avenue). Live Eyes can enter the park through entrance on Coxwell.


WHY

For 20 years, Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy has featured hundreds of the best street performers from around the world, hosted millions of amazed spectators and helped raise much-needed funds for Epilepsy Toronto. BuskerFest is the largest epilepsy awareness-raising event in the world.  New Attractions include a Buskers After Dark Music Series Friday - Sunday at sunset in the Beer Garden and a Hoop Dance Party Sunday Sept 1 at 3pm. Admission is by donation to Epilepsy Toronto.

                    

Dates: Friday August 30-Monday, September 2, 2019
Times: Aug. 30 (12pm - 10pm); Aug 31 (11am - 11pm); Sept 1 (11am - 10pm); Sept 2 (11am - 8pm)
Location: Woodbine Park, in The Beach, 1695 Queen St. E.  (Coxwell Ave. at Lakeshore Blvd. E.)
Admission by Donation to Epilepsy Toronto
www.torontobuskerfest.com
Facebook.com/BuskerFestToronto
Instagram & Twitter: @BuskerFestTO #BuskerFestTO

Photo downloads from past festivals (high res first, scroll down for lower res): http://torontobuskerfest.com/mediaresources Login: media   Password: epilepsy.

Media: Melanie Carrey - Festival Publicist, melanie@epilepsytoronto.org, 416-526-8114

