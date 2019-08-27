Media Advisory / Photo Opportunity - 20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy, Woodbine Park, Labour Day Weekend, August 30 - September 2 2019

WHAT Media are invited to attend an exciting presentation and photo opp launching the 20th annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy, in Woodbine Park.









Media will get a first look at the must-see variety of this year's world-class acts from its 111 street performers in town. There's new mom and contortionist Bendy Em who's back in the box only 8 months after giving birth! Also UK magician, Mat Ricardo who recently appeared on America's Got Talent and has just shared his own personal story of living with epilepsy.







WHEN Friday, August 30, 2019



12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.







WHO Local and International acts include Les Dudes, Lisa Lottie, Magic Breakers, Paul Morocco & Ole!. Other acts such as Smile Group Canada, Cartoonette and Tallbeat will be onsite adding colour and creating great photo opportunities!







WHERE Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4 (located close to Coxwell Street)









Paid parking is available in the lot on the north side of the park (enter off of Eastern Avenue). Live Eyes can enter the park through entrance on Coxwell.





