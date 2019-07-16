MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre to Mission Control: "Houston, we have a party."

Ontario Science Centre

Science Centre marks 50th anniversary of lunar landing from a Canadian perspective

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 20, the Ontario Science Centre celebrates the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing with activities for the whole family—from sunup to sundown—as part of its Summer of Space. From meeting experienced Canadian Space Agency astronaut Robert Thirsk to hearing Indigenous star stories to learning about Canada's contribution to the Moon landing, space enthusiasts of all ages can commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest scientific achievements while making stellar memories of their own.

Program Highlights

On July 20, the Ontario Science Centre celebrates the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing with activities for the whole family—from sunup to sundown—as part of its Summer of Space. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
  • Bilingual conversation between Canadian Space Agency astronauts Robert Thirsk and David Saint-Jacques, who joins live from Montreal via webcam
  • World premiere of LANDER: From Avro to Apollo, a documentary about Canadian engineer Owen Maynard's vital contribution to the Apollo 11 mission
  • Evening star party featuring guest speakers, telescope observing and lunar-themed activities

For the full line-up, including program times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/Apollo50. For the free Moon Shuttle schedule, including downtown stops, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/MoonShuttle.

What:

50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing


Who:

Shelley Ayres, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow

Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre

Wilfred Buck, Science Facilitator, Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre

Mark Foerster, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow

Ross Maynard, son of Apollo 11 engineer Owen Maynard


Robert Thirsk, MD, OC, OBC, former Canadian Space Agency astronaut


Christine Tovee, MSC, aerospace engineer and Government of Canada's Space Advisory Board member

Rachel Ward-Maxwell, PhD, Researcher-programmer, Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ontario Science Centre


When:

Saturday, July 20, 2019

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where:

Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON


*Please enter via main entrance.

