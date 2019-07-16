MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre to Mission Control: "Houston, we have a party."

Bilingual conversation between Canadian Space Agency astronauts Robert Thirsk and David Saint-Jacques , who joins live from Montreal via webcam

For the full line-up, including program times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/Apollo50. For the free Moon Shuttle schedule, including downtown stops, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/MoonShuttle.

What: 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing



Who: Shelley Ayres, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow

Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre

Wilfred Buck, Science Facilitator, Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre

Mark Foerster, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow

Ross Maynard, son of Apollo 11 engineer Owen Maynard

Robert Thirsk, MD, OC, OBC, former Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Christine Tovee, MSC, aerospace engineer and Government of Canada's Space Advisory Board member

Rachel Ward-Maxwell, PhD, Researcher-programmer, Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ontario Science Centre



When: Saturday, July 20, 2019

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

*Please enter via main entrance.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

