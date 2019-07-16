MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre to Mission Control: "Houston, we have a party."
Jul 16, 2019, 08:00 ET
Science Centre marks 50th anniversary of lunar landing from a Canadian perspective
TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 20, the Ontario Science Centre celebrates the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing with activities for the whole family—from sunup to sundown—as part of its Summer of Space. From meeting experienced Canadian Space Agency astronaut Robert Thirsk to hearing Indigenous star stories to learning about Canada's contribution to the Moon landing, space enthusiasts of all ages can commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest scientific achievements while making stellar memories of their own.
Program Highlights
- Bilingual conversation between Canadian Space Agency astronauts Robert Thirsk and David Saint-Jacques, who joins live from Montreal via webcam
- World premiere of LANDER: From Avro to Apollo, a documentary about Canadian engineer Owen Maynard's vital contribution to the Apollo 11 mission
- Evening star party featuring guest speakers, telescope observing and lunar-themed activities
For the full line-up, including program times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/Apollo50. For the free Moon Shuttle schedule, including downtown stops, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca/MoonShuttle.
|
What:
|
50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing
|
Who:
|
Shelley Ayres, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow
|
Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre
|
Wilfred Buck, Science Facilitator, Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre
|
Mark Foerster, Co-director, LANDER: From Avro to Arrow
|
Ross Maynard, son of Apollo 11 engineer Owen Maynard
|
Robert Thirsk, MD, OC, OBC, former Canadian Space Agency astronaut
|
Christine Tovee, MSC, aerospace engineer and Government of Canada's Space Advisory Board member
|
Rachel Ward-Maxwell, PhD, Researcher-programmer, Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ontario Science Centre
|
When:
|
Saturday, July 20, 2019
|
10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|
Where:
|
Ontario Science Centre
|
770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON
|
*Please enter via main entrance.
SOURCE Ontario Science Centre
For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, Anna.Relyea@osc.on.ca; Andrea Mus, Media Relations Officer, 416-696-3191 | c: 416-895-5482, Andrea.Mus@osc.on.ca; For interviews with Robert Thirsk, please contact the Canadian Space Agency at asc.medias-media.csa@canada.ca.
Share this article