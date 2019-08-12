MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre revs up for the latest in space exploration technologies with Rockets, Robots & Rovers

Weekend-long event features Canadian Space Agency robotics flight controller Kristen Facciol

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - As part of its Summer of Space lineup, the Ontario Science Centre hosts a weekend-long Rockets, Robots & Rovers event on August 17 and 18 to showcase the latest technologies in space exploration—from satellites to soil sampling to lunar mining. Rockets, Robots & Rovers provides a unique opportunity for the public to experience space exploration technologies in action and to engage with researchers, scientists and engineers who work at the forefront in this sector.

Program Highlights

Presentation by Canadian Space Agency operations engineer and robotics flight controller Kristen Facciol on what it's like to work in Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center

on what it's like to work in Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center Workshop to construct and test a Latching End Effector, the agile "hand" of the Canadarm2, led by Kristen Facciol who trains astronauts to use this technology

who trains astronauts to use this technology Presentation by planetary scientist Bhairavi Shankar on how satellite data informs what we know about our solar system

Simulated rover mission, facilitated by York University , to determine the habitability of a mystery planet

For the full line-up, including activity descriptions and times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca. Rocket, Robots & Rovers is included with general admission.

What Rockets, Robots & Rovers weekend



Who Michael Carter, Educational Tech Creator, Interactive Holograms

Kristen Facciol, Operations Engineer and Robotics Flight Controller, Canadian Space Agency

Vincent Hui, M.Arch, Associate Professor, Architectural Science, Ryerson University

Dimitri Ignakov, PhD, Co-founder, Taiga Robotics

John Moores, PhD, Associate Professor, Earth and Space Science and Engineering, York University

Bhairavi Shankar, PhD, Planetary Scientist and Founder, Indus Space

Christina Smith, PhD, Post-graduate Fellow, Technologies for Exo-Planetary Science, York University

Rachel Ward-Maxwell, PhD, Researcher-Programmer, Astronomy & Space Sciences, Ontario Science Centre

Sean Lee Ying, Researcher-Programmer, Ontario Science Centre



When Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Where Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

Please enter via main entrance. TV crews may enter at back entrance via Gateway Blvd.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, Anna.Relyea@osc.on.ca; Andrea Mus, Media Relations Officer, 416-696-3191 | c: 416-895-5482, Andrea.Mus@osc.on.ca; For interviews with Kristen Facciol, please contact the Canadian Space Agency at asc.medias-media.csa@canada.ca.

Related Links

www.ontariosciencecentre.ca

