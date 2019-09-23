Media Advisory/Photo Op - Ontario Science Centre invites the community to celebrate its 50th birthday on September 28 and 29

Presented by TELUS, 50th Birthday Community Weekend offers free general admission

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - It's a free, two-day birthday bash for the whole community! To celebrate 50 years of wonder, curiosity and discovery, the Science Centre offers free general admission on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. Presented by TELUS, 50th Birthday Community Weekend offers exhibitions, presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities—including the new exhibition MindWorks, the installation Life of the Earth and the iconic hair-raising Van de Graaff—at no cost.

For the full lineup, including activity descriptions and times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca. https://www.ontariosciencecentre.ca/communityweekend/

Weekend Highlights

MindWorks , an-all new exhibition, opens to the public, encouraging visitors to uncover the remarkable power of their minds through colourful, playful and fun hands-on exhibits.

, an-all new exhibition, opens to the public, encouraging visitors to uncover the remarkable power of their minds through colourful, playful and fun hands-on exhibits. Life of the Earth , a large-scale artwork by Canadian artist Director X, continues to awe with visually arresting images of the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space.

, a large-scale artwork by Canadian artist Director X, continues to awe with visually arresting images of the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space. Retro Reel showcases archival photography of memorable and momentous historical moments of the Science Centre's last 50 years— from iconic exhibitions to famous visitors.

showcases archival photography of memorable and momentous historical moments of the Science Centre's last 50 years— from iconic exhibitions to famous visitors. 2019 Innovation in Mas' Award trophy presentation to first-time designer and this year's Toronto Caribbean Carnival king Nicholas Guy for Heartbeat of the Last Conflict on September 29 at noon.

What: 50th Birthday Community Weekend, presented by TELUS®



Who: Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre

Catherine Harris, Manager, Hosts, Ontario Science Centre

Kevin Von Appen, Director, Science Communication, Ontario Science Centre



When: Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29

10 a.m. - 5 p.m



Where: Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

Please enter via the main entrance

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media contact (Saturday): Vanessa Lu, Senior Communications Advisor, c: 416-738-9067, vanessa.lu@osc.on.ca; Media contact (Sunday): Alicia Farrow, Vice-President, Marketing & Strategic Communications, c: 416-676-5988, alicia.farrow@osc.on.ca

Related Links

www.ontariosciencecentre.ca

