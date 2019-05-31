Media advisory - Pharmacy professionals from across Canada gather to discuss critical health issues

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Hundreds of pharmacy professionals from across the country will be gathering in Toronto next week to discuss the critical issues facing pharmacy and health care in Canada. Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie (PxP2019), jointly presented by the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) and the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), is the largest pharmacy conference and showcase of pharmacy practice research in the country.

The PxP2019 conference will highlight speakers who are innovative industry leaders and will tackle a diverse range of key health care issues currently at the forefront of our country's health care system, including:

Drug shortages – As Canada grapples with a growing number of drug shortages and recalls, pharmacists are spending more and more time managing the impact on their patients.

Opioids and chronic pain management – Pharmacists have a key role in helping to address the opioid crisis, and an opportunity to fill an important gap in our health care system through chronic pain management and tapering opioid use.

Polypharmacy and deprescribing – Polypharmacy is a global patient safety challenge. Canada's pharmacists play a key role in reducing harm and decreasing the use of inappropriate medications – a role that is more important than ever given Canada's aging population.

What: Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie 2019 Conference

When: June 3, 2019 – June 5, 2019

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

