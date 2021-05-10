OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Payments Canada is welcoming a high-profile roster of global payments, fintech, technology and business leaders to this year's annual payments conference, The SUMMIT .

Taking place virtually from May 31 to June 4, The SUMMIT will open with an interview featuring two of Canada's prominent female leaders in the finance sector - Tracey Black, President & CEO of Payments Canada, and Rania Llewellyn, President & CEO of Laurentian Bank of Canada and the first woman to lead a major Canadian financial institution.

"The global payments landscape has been evolving at an unprecedented pace. The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as an accelerator, driving a dramatic end user shift to digital payments. Add to that a global dialogue focused on fast, secure, convenient digital payment experiences, and there is much to explore at this year's SUMMIT," said Tracey Black, President and CEO of Payments Canada. "We are excited to host over 250 speakers, and to provide an opportunity for those in the payments community to learn from peers, discuss the dynamics in the marketplace and identify opportunities for innovation and collaboration across the ecosystem."

The SUMMIT allows participants to connect and discuss the future of payments, how Canada has a leading role to play in evolving the global payments ecosystem, and how this transformation will impact us as a nation, as an industry and as individuals.

The 2021 SUMMIT content themes include:

Payments for global change

The future of payments is digital

The power of payments data

Consumer payments

Fintech in payments

Notable speakers at The 2021 SUMMIT include:

Kalyani Bhatia , Head, Business Innovation, AM & UK, SWIFT

, Head, Business Innovation, AM & UK, SWIFT Joni Brennan , President, Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada

, President, Digital ID & Authentication Council of Christine Day , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Questrade

, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Questrade Senator Colin Deacon , Senate of Canada

Senate of Dr. Taher Elgamal , CTO, Security, Salesforce

CTO, Security, Salesforce Katrina Stuart , Head, Engagement, New Payments Platform Australia Limited

