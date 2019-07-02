Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Timmins Français
Jul 02, 2019, 13:31 ET
TIMMINS, ON, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will tour community infrastructure sites in Timmins.
1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the Timmins Transit Garage.
OPEN TO MEDIA
171 Iroquois Road East
Timmins, ON
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino tours the Timmins Museum National Exhibition Centre.
OPEN TO MEDIA
325 2nd Avenue
Timmins, ON
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: If you have any questions or to arrange an interview with Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
