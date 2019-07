Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary O'Connell to announce support for Canada's steel industry in Whitby

OTTAWA, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance (Youth Economic Opportunity), on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's steel industry.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Location: Gerdau Ameristeel

1801 Hopkins Street

Whitby, Ontario



Note to media:





Media are required to comply with the following dress code:

long pants



long-sleeved shirt



flat-soled, closed footwear ·

Media will be provided with any necessary personal protective equipment.

