Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Jean-Claude Poissant to announce federal investment in women-led businesses
May 28, 2019, 15:40 ET
SAINT-DAMIEN-DE-BUCKLAND, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and MP for La Prairie, on behalf of the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, to announce funding under the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy to a Chaudière-Appalaches women-led business.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 29th, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 AM
|
Location:
|
Plastiques Moore
|
22, de l'Entreprise Street
|
Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Quebec G0R 2Y0
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Justine Lepage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Tel.: 613-404-1168, Email: justine.lepage@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
