Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Jean-Claude Poissant to announce federal investment in women-led businesses

SAINT-DAMIEN-DE-BUCKLAND, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and MP for La Prairie, on behalf of the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, to announce funding under the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy to a Chaudière-Appalaches women-led business.

Date: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019



Time: 9:30 AM



Location: Plastiques Moore

22, de l'Entreprise Street

Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Quebec G0R 2Y0

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Justine Lepage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Tel.: 613-404-1168, Email: justine.lepage@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca

