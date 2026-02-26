SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience along with the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Deputy Government Whip, for a funding announcement about the Government of Canada's efforts to improve Canada's search and rescue system.

A media availability will follow.

Event: In-person event

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Time: 10:15 a.m. (EST)

Location:

Agora of the Roger–Maltais Library (B1 2002)

Georges–Cabana Pavilion (Building B1), Main Campus of the Université de Sherbrooke

2500, boulevard de l'Université

Sherbrooke, Quebec

Note for media:

Accredited media representatives must arrive 20 minutes in advance of the event to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, 343-574-6781, [email protected]; Media RelationsPublic Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]