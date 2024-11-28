MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada will announce funding to support an ecological corridor initiative in Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, will make an announcement regarding funding to support an ecological corridor initiative in Manitoba.

Terry Duguid will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: November 29, 2024 Time: 11:15 a.m. CST Location: Manitoba Museum

190 Rupert Avenue

Winnipeg MB R3B 0N2

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Information and RSVP: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]