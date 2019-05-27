Media Advisory - Over 1000 delegates gather in Toronto to build a resistance to the Ford agenda

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Under the cloud of unprecedented cuts and restructuring, and a sustained attack on communities and workers' rights, from the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives (PCs), more than 1000 CUPE Ontario members from across the province are at Toronto's Sheraton Centre this week, to build the resistance plan against a series of misguided policies that will hurt Ontario's working people.

Key segments of CUPE Ontario's 56th annual convention include debate and approval of an action plan to mount resistance to Ford's budget cut mania and looming public services privatization and a large noontime march and rally along University Ave. to Queen's Park on Thursday, May 30.

Speakers for this convention include:

Keynote Speaker Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the Federal NDP

Mark Hancock, President of CUPE National

Charles Fleury, Secretary-Treasurer, CUPE National

Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario

Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer, CUPE Ontario

Eric Blanc, Journalist, Organizer, Sociologist and Author

WHAT: CUPE Ontario Annual Convention.



WHEN: Wednesday May 29th, 2019 – Saturday, June 1st, 2019



WHERE: Sheraton Centre Toronto

123 Queen St W,

Toronto, ON M5H 2M9

